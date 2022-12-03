 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA football playoff scoreboard

REGIONAL FINALS

Friday's results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Matthews Weddington 27

CLASS 4-A EAST

No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Raleigh Millbrook 27

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 Belmont South Point 7

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 Fayetteville Seventy-First 22

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Lawndale Burns 14

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Valdese Draughn 6

CLASS 1-A EAST

No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Goldsboro Rosewood 7

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games on WMYV-48

Dec. 9

CLASS 4-A

At Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), 7 p.m.

Dec. 10

CLASS 2-A

At Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1-A

At Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Tarboro (14-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

At Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Northern Nash (15-0) vs. East Lincoln (15-0), 7 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

