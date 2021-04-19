NCHSAA football playoffs

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
SECOND ROUND
Friday's games
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Durham Hillside (6-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (7-0), 7:30
Class 3-AA West
No. 8 Dudley (7-1) at No. 5 Asheville T.C. Roberson (7-1), 7
No. 3 Matthews Weddington (7-0) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (8-0), 7:30
Class 2-AA West
No. 5 Oak Grove (6-2) at No. 1 North Davidson (7-1), 7:30
Class 2-A East
No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill (5-3) at No. 1 Reidsville (7-0), 7:30
Class 1-AA West
No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (8-0) at No. 2 East Surry (7-1), 7:30
