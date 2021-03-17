 Skip to main content
NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 17
nchsaa logo 120120 web

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS LACROSSE

Second round

Wednesday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (8-5) at No. 1 Reynolds (11-2), 7

No. 10 East Forsyth (8-5) at No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (11-1), 6

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (12-2) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (14-0), 6

No. 11 Community School of Davidson (6-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (11-0), 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Second round

Wednesday's games

No. 8 West Forsyth (12-0) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (14-1), 6

No. 5 Lake Norman (8-6) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (14-1), 6

No. 15 Charlotte Catholic (12-2) at No. 10 Northern Guilford (9-4), 5

BOYS SOCCER

First round

Monday's result

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 8 McMichael 3, No. 9 St. Pauls 1

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 5 South Mecklenburg 5, No. 12 East Forsyth 1

No. 6 Cornelius Hough 3, No. 11 Page 1

No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive 3, No. 7 West Forsyth 1

No. 2 Northwest Guilford 4, No. 14 Matthews Butler 0

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 13 Asheville A.C. Reynolds 1, No. 4 Southwest Guilford 0

No. 2 Watauga 5, No. 15 Mount Tabor 1

CLASS 2-A

West

No. 8 Hendersonville 5, No. 9 West Wilkes 0

No. 5 East Lincoln 5, No. 12 Forbush 0

No. 14 Shelby 1, No. 3 North Forsyth 1 (Shelby advances on PKs)

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 6 Mount Airy 3, No. 11 North Moore 1

Wednesday's game

CLASS 3-A

East

No. 9 Northern Guilford (12-1-0) at No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (10-0-0), 6

Second round

Wednesday's game

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive (9-2-0) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (10-2-0), 6

Thursday's games

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 16 Richlands-No. 1 North Johnston winner vs. No. 8 McMichael (7-6-0)

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 6 Mount Airy (9-0-3) at No. 3 Community School of Davidson (14-1-0)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

