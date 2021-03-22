 Skip to main content
NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 22
0 comments

nchsaa logo 120120 web

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS LACROSSE

Third round

Monday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (9-5) at No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2), 7

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 10 Matthews Weddington (9-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (12-0), 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Third round

Monday's game

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (15-1) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (15-1), 6:30

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4-A

West

Third round

Saturday's result

No. 2 Northwest Guilford 3, No. 6 Cornelius Hough 0

Regional final

Tuesday's game

No. Northwest Guilford () at No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park (11-0-1)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

