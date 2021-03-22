NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 22

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
BOYS LACROSSE
Third round
Monday's games
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 8 Northwest Guilford (9-5) at No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2), 7
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
West
No. 10 Matthews Weddington (9-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (12-0), 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Third round
Monday's game
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (15-1) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (15-1), 6:30
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4-A
West
Third round
Saturday's result
No. 2 Northwest Guilford 3, No. 6 Cornelius Hough 0
Regional final
Tuesday's game
No. Northwest Guilford () at No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park (11-0-1)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
