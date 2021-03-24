 Skip to main content
NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 24
NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 24

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS LACROSSE

Third round

Monday's results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 5 Cornelius Hough 16, No. 8 Northwest Guilford 12

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 10 Matthews Weddington 13, No. 3 Northern Guilford 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Third round

Monday's results

No. 1 Matthews Weddington 15, No. 4 Northwest Guilford 4

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4-A

West Regional final

Tuesday's result

No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park 1, No. 2 Northwest Guilford 0

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

