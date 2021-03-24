NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 24

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
BOYS LACROSSE
Third round
Monday's results
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 5 Cornelius Hough 16, No. 8 Northwest Guilford 12
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
West
No. 10 Matthews Weddington 13, No. 3 Northern Guilford 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Third round
Monday's results
No. 1 Matthews Weddington 15, No. 4 Northwest Guilford 4
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4-A
West Regional final
Tuesday's result
No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park 1, No. 2 Northwest Guilford 0
