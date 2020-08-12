Athletes, coaches and staff for public high schools have a new calendar for a condensed sports year now scheduled to begin Nov. 4.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced new dates this afternoon, including a move of a shortened football season to a winter-spring season.
High school sports has remained suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, which cut short spring sports and a brought a halt to boys and girls basketball championships just a few days before tipoff. The association last week said it would further delay the start of official fall practices beyond its date of Sept. 1. The NCHSAA, in its memo on Aug. 6, stated it hoped to release a revised athletics calendar by Monday — the opening date for the 2020-21 school year across the state.
That came in response to North Carolina remaining in Phase Two of its reopening plan, including limits on gathering of up to 25 people. That was order was extended by Gov. Roy Cooper, and lasts through Sept. 11, last week as well.
The NCHSAA's plan was released after a survey of school districts across the state, which inquired whether each system would allow sports under its retrofitted learning plans — a general framework Cooper unveiled July 4. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the second-largest district in the North Carolina, returned its questionnaire last week noting it would not permit sports under its Plan B guidelines. Guilford County Schools, the third-largest system, did not favor allowing sports if students weren't on campus.
Meanwhile, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, arguably the largest district to open limited workouts on Aug. 3 for fall sports without equipment, didn't submit a survey. According to Brent Campbell, the district's spokesman, the NCHSAA's direct emails to Superintendent Angela Hairston were blocked and unknowingly halted in an external filter from June to that day. Campbell noted the NCHSAA's survey was closed and the data collected.
Limited workouts across the a few of the five largest school districts in the state have been in a holding pattern, following the NCHSAA's decision to lift its dead period on sports June 15. Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Wake County, Guilford County and Cumberland County districts have been in an indefinite delay.
