NCHSAA playoff scoreboard

Area teams
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's games
No. 17 West Forsyth at No. 16 Southwest Guilford
No. 20 Indian Trail Porter Ridge at No. 13 Mount Tabor
No. 18 Davie County at No. 15 Northwest Guilford
Second round
May 6
No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford
Porter Ridge-Mount Tabor winner at No. 4 Reynolds
No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman
Davie County-Northwest Guilford winner at No. 2 Matthews Weddington
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
People are also reading…
Second round
May 6
No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory
No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday's games
No. 20 St. Stephens at No. 13 Northern Guilford
No. 19 Reagan at No. 14 Mount Tabor
Second round
May 6
No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth
No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough
St. Stephens-Northern Guilford winner at No. 4 Matthews Weddington
Reagan-Mount Tabor winner at No. 3 Northwest Guilford
No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness
No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell-No. 15 Waxhaw Cuthbertson winner at No. 2 Reynolds
BOYS TENNIS
First round
Wednesday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 Lake Norman 6, No. 12 Reagan 0
No. 13 Grimsley 9, No. 4 Watauga 0
No. 6 Page 5, No. 11 Concord Cox Mill 1
No. 2 West Forsyth 6, No. 15 Matthews Weddington 0
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Atkins 5, No. 12 South Rowan 4
No. 4 Belmont South Point 9, No. 13 Rockingham County 0
CLASS 1-A
No. 9 East Wilkes 5, No. 8 Cornerstone Charter 1
No. 4 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 13 Cherryville 0
Second round
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 13 Grimsley at No. 5 Lake Norman
No. 14 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Page
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 2 West Forsyth
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Belmont South Point
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.