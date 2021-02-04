NCHSAA realignment creates football-only conference for Bishop McGuinness, Carver, Winston-Salem Prep

The third draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's plan for the 2021-2024 realignment period mostly resembled the second draft for area schools. But the latest version did fix a problem for three schools in Forsyth County.

If the draft released Thursday holds, Bishop McGuinness, Carver and Winston-Salem Prep will play in a seven-school split Class 2-A/Class 1-A football-only conference with Community School of Davidson (2-A), Huntersville Christ the King (2-A), Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-A) and Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-A). In the second draft, the three Triad schools were the only ones in their conference with football programs, and that would have made non-conference scheduling nearly impossible.

For all other sports, Bishop, Carver and Winston-Salem Prep will remain in what is now labeled Conference 32. The league includes four Triad area 1-A schools that do not have football programs: Bethany Community, Cornerstone Charter, Millennium Charter and N.C. Leadership Academy. Millennium Charter is the only Triad school whose all-sports conference changed in the third draft of realignment, with the Mount Airy charter school moving from Conference 36.