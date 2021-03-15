 Skip to main content
NCHSAA releases lacrosse and boys soccer playoff pairings
NCHSAA releases lacrosse and boys soccer playoff pairings

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS LACROSSE

First round

Monday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 16 Raleigh Athens Drive (5-5) at No. 1 Reynolds (10-2)

No. 9 Reagan (10-4) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (7-5)

No. 14 Lake Norman (9-5) at No. 3 Page (8-6)

No. 10 East Forsyth (7-5) at No. 7 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (2-11)

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 16 Williams (7-6) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (13-0)

No. 13 Southwest Guilford (9-5) at No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (10-2)

No. 14 Hickory (5-2) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (10-0)

No. 10 Matthews Weddington (7-5) at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness (10-2)

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Monday's games

West

No. 9 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (6-3) at No. 8 West Forsyth (11-0)

No. 12 Reynolds (9-3) at No. 5 Lake Norman (7-6)

No. 13 South Mecklenburg (7-4) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (13-1)

No. 10 Northern Guilford (8-4) at No. 7 Mount Tabor (10-0)

BOYS SOCCER

First round

Tuesday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 12 East Forsyth (7-5-2) at No. 5 South Mecklenburg (8-1-0)

No. 11 Page (6-2-3) at No. 6 Cornelius Hough (7-2-1)

No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive (8-2-0) at No. 7 West Forsyth (11-2-1)

No. 15 Matthews Butler (6-2-1) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-2-0)

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 13 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (10-2-2) at No. 4 Southwest Guilford (11-1-1)

No. 15 Mount Tabor (10-1-2) at No. 2 Watauga (11-1-0)

East

No. 9 Northern Guilford (12-1-0) at No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (10-0-0)

CLASS 2-A

West

No. 9 West Wilkes (7-3-2) at No. 8 Hendersonville (8-2-0)

No. 12 Forbush (7-2-2) at No. 5 East Lincoln (10-1-1)

No. 14 Shelby (11-1-0) at No. 3 North Forsyth (10-0-0)

East

No. 9 St. Pauls (7-1-1) at No. 8 McMichael (6-6-0)

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 16 Murphy (6-4-0) at No. 1 Starmount (11-1-0)

No. 11 North Moore (4-2-0) at No. 6 Mount Airy (8-0-3)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

