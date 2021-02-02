NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals start Thursday

What
NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals.
Schedule (regionals with area teams)
Class 4-A West — Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center, diving 8 a.m. Saturday, swimming 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Class 4-A Central — Greensboro Aquatic Center, diving 8:35 a.m. Thursday, swimming 5 p.m. Friday; Class 3-A Central — Greensboro Aquatic Center, diving 8:35 a.m. Thursday, swimming 5 p.m. Saturday; Class 1-A/2-A Central — Greensboro Aquatic Center, diving 8:35 a.m. Thursday, swimming 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Format
Top three competitors or relay teams from each region and the top three not already qualified advance to the state championships Feb. 10-13 at Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh (diving) and Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary (swimming).
