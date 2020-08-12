After five months of hanging in the balance, high school sports may gets a framework for a modified fall season today.
The NCHSAA this morning said it has scheduled an announcement to share updates about a revised 2020-21 athletics calendar. The association will provide information via its website and Facebook page at 2 p.m. Que Tucker, the NCHSAA's commissioner, is set to hold a news conference for journalists later in the afternoon.
High school sports has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, the association said it would further postpone the start of official practices for fall beyond its rescheduled date of Sept. 1. The NCHSAA said this week that it hoped to release a revised athletics calendar for sports by Monday, the opening date for the 2020-21 school year across the state.
North Carolina remains in Phase Two of its reopening plan, including a limit on gatherings to 25 people, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which was extended to Sept. 11 by Gov. Roy Cooper.
