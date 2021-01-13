 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA volleyball scoreboard
0 comments

NCHSAA volleyball scoreboard

{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org

First round

Tuesday's results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 1 Northwest Guilford 3, No. 16 Charlotte Mallard Creek 0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-12)

No. 3 Reagan 3, No. 14 Charlotte Berry 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-12)

No. 2 Cary Green Hope 3, No. 15 Davie County 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-12)

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 12 Hickory 3, No. 5 Western Guilford 1 (28-26, 27-29, 25-22, 25-23)

No. 4 Concord Cox Mill 3, No. 13 Southwest Guilford 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-17)

CLASS 2-A

West

No. 5 West Stokes 3, No. 12 Oak Grove 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-22)

No. 3 West Wilkes 3, No. 14 Maiden 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-22)

No. 11 Surry Central 3, No. 6 Hendersonville 2

No. 2 West Stanly 3, No. 15 Central Davidson 2 (25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11)

East

No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 8 Goldsboro 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-16)

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, No. 16 Mount Airy 1 (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20)

No. 4 Alleghany 3, No. 12 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20)

No. 3 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 14 Huntersville Christ the King 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-15)

No. 15 East Surry 3, No. 2 Cornerstone Charter 1 (25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22)

Second round

Thursday's matches

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (12-3) at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (15-1)

No. 6 Charlotte Myers Park (15-0) at No. 3 Reagan (14-0)

CLASS 2-A

West

No. 13 Morganton Patton (13-2) at No. 5 West Stokes (14-0)

No. 11 Surry Central (12-3) at No. 3 West Wilkes (15-0)

East

No. 9 McMichael (14-1) at No. 1 Wheatmore (13-0)

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 12 Rosman (9-2) at No. 4 Alleghany (13-2)

No. 6 Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (11-0) at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (13-1)

No. 15 East Surry (9-1) at No. 7 Murphy (14-0)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News