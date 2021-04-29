Mask guidelines relaxed for NCHSAA outdoor sports

The N.C. High School Athletic Association said Thursday that athletes who wish to continue wearing a mask during outdoor competition will be allowed to do so, but masks will no longer be required after 5 p.m. Friday in light of Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive orders regarding COVID-19 issued this week.
Athletes and coaches in outdoor sports who are not actively participating in competition and cannot socially distance should still wear masks, the NCHSAA said during a video conference with the media Thursday. Masks will be optional for officials. The changes will be in effect for football regional finals Friday night.
In other actions taken by the NCHSAA's board of directors during its spring meetings that concluded Thursday in Raleigh:
• The association said it will pay the catastrophic insurance premiums for its 427 member schools beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The NCHSAA will pay premiums totaling approximately $500,000 for the coming school year and going forward for each school, with the money coming from the association's endowment of more than $41 million. The premiums will insure athletes, coaches, trainers and managers for all of the NCHSAA's sanctioned sports, as well as participants in each school's cheerleading program.
• Affirmed the association’s suspension of the endowment game concept for at least the 2021-22 school year while revising the NCHSAA’s share of playoff gate receipts in lacrosse, team wrestling and team tennis.
• Decided to allow up to 10 athletes to use the eight-quarter rule for football participation in all four classes.
• Established an Endowment Review Committee to work with the board’s Finance & Personnel Committee in directing the association’s endowed investments.
• Adopted a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommendation to amend the Modified Sports Manual to follow CDC guidance stating that a fully vaccinated student-athlete, coach or athletics staff member who has had direct exposure to COVID-19 does not need to quarantine or test unless they exhibit symptoms.
• Put a measure in place that will prohibit teams from wearing protective equipment for skill development and workouts June 28 through July 3. This decision allows a chance for the licensed athletics trainers and first responders responsible for medical coverage of any football skill development where protective equipment is being worn to have an additional week to recover from the compressed sport seasons.
