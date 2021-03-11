NCHSAA will use RPI for playoff seeding starting in the fall

CHAPEL HILL — On day when N.C. High School Athletic Association officials held a Zoom conference to defend the association's policies and procedures, the NCHSAA announced a more transparent formula for playoff seeding.
Starting with the 2021-22 school year, the association will use a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) to seed team sports playoff brackets and determine wild-card playoff qualifiers, the NCHSAA announced Thursday. The RPI for each team will be determined based 30 percent on a team’s winning percentage, 40 percent on that team’s opponent’s winning percentage and 30 percent on the the winning percentage of the opponents of a team’s opponents. In calculations of opponent winning percentages, games involving the team whose RPI is being calculated will be ignored.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the NCHSAA to reduce the number of playoff teams by half and decide berths based solely on conference records and random draws for wild cards for the 2020-21 school year, the association had used Adjusted MaxPreps ranking. The problem many had with those rankings was that the formula used to create them was considered "proprietary" by MaxPreps, a web platform owned by CBS Sports. MaxPreps said its system factored in "quality wins and strength of schedule," but never quantified its formula.
Under the realignment plan the NCHSAA approved for the 2021-22 through 2024-25 school years, the state is split into East and West regions with the line falling on the eastern borders of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. The East and West will be seeded independently of one another, utilizing each school's RPI rating. Conference champions will be seeded before other qualifying teams, based on their RPI rating. All other teams will be seeded after the conference champions by RPI rating regardless of conference finish.
Conferences with five or fewer teams in a sport will have one automatic qualifier to the playoffs, while teams with six or more will have two, with the second being either the second-place finisher or the conference tournament champion, if the conference has a tournament and the regular-season champion does not win it. In split conferences, the highest finisher in a classification will be considered the conference champion and receive an automatic berth to the playoffs in its classification.
Among the other items approved by the NCHSAA's board of directors for the next school year were:
• New regular-season limitations (listed alphabetically): baseball, 22 games; basketball, 22 games; football, 10 games; lacrosse, 20 games; soccer, 22 games; softball, 22 games; tennis, 22 matches; volleyball, 22 matches; wrestling, no change. Teams in these sports can participate in one in-season tournament (three-game maximum), which would only count as one game or match, with wrestling being the exeption.
• Playoff bracket size: baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball, 64 teams; lacrosse, 40 teams; tennis, 32 teams; wrestling, 32 teams.
For a full list of the NCHSAA changes announced Thursday and an FAQ produced by the association, go to NCHSAA.org.
