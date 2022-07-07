New CAA policy could benefit A&T basketball programs

A change in Colonial Athletic Association policy could present opportunities for men's and women's basketball players at N.C. A&T to be compensated not for their performance on the court, but for their work in the classroom.

"Pursuant to a ruling rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of NCAA v. Alston, each Colonial Athletic Association institution will provide an opportunity for all its men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes to earn education-based benefits no later than the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year," the conference announced Thursday. "The ruling in Alston permits each institution to provide its student-athletes with up to an additional $5,980 in direct financial support when they are successful in meeting certain academic benchmarks that have been established by the institution."

The CAA's board of directors voted this week "to permit each institution to establish its own criteria and programs by which its men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes would have the opportunity to earn Alston-related benefits. Each institution was also granted the ability to provide Alston-related benefits to student-athletes in other sports at its own discretion," the conference's statement read.

Earl Hilton, A&T's athletics director, said he hasn't had time "dissect all of its meaning" for the Aggies' basketball programs, but was excited about the academic support it could provide for the student-athletes. A&T became a member of the CAA on July 1 after moving from the Big South Conference.