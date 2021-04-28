NFL Draft hopefuls from A&T, Triad colleges and Appalachian State

Key stat: In 2019 he ranked first in the ACC in receiving yards per game at 111.2 and was second in receptions per game with 7.3. He also tied for fourth in the conference with 11 touchdown catches.

The skinny: He and his brother, Chazz, a North Carolina linebacker, could be drafted in the later rounds.

Jack Crane

Size: 6-2, 197

Position: K

Last season: Joined Wake Forest as a graduate student and consistently got the ball to the end zone on kickoffs. Over the last three seasons, with two of those at Washington State, he had 130 touchbacks.

Key stat: He had 36 touchbacks in 2020 and helped the kickoff return defense finish nearly 40 spots higher than in 2019. He also was 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts in 2020.

The skinny: NFL teams don’t really draft kickers who can only kick off so he’ll have to show something if he gets into an NFL training camp as an undrafted free agent.

Appalachian State

Ryan Neuzil