 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL playoff schedule nearly set with one game remaining in Week 17; Chiefs, Packers are top seeds
0 comments

NFL playoff schedule nearly set with one game remaining in Week 17; Chiefs, Packers are top seeds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Packers Bears Football

Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

Matchups for the Super Wild Card Weekend of the NFL playoffs on Saturday and Sunday. Game times and TV assignments were expected to be announced Sunday night, with the NFC East championship being determined in the Washington-Philadelphia game.

AFC

No. 1 Kansas City (14-2), bye

No. 7 Indianapolis (11-5) at No. 2 Buffalo (13-3)

No. 6 Cleveland (11-5) at No. 3 Pittsburgh (12-4)

No. 5 Baltimore (11-5) at No. 4 Tennessee (11-5)

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay (13-3), bye

No. 7 Chicago (8-8) at No. 2 New Orleans (12-4)

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at No. 3 Seattle (12-4)

No. 5 Tampa Bay (11-5) at No. 4 Washington or New York Giants

How to watch

Saturday: 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Sunday: 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. (WFMY, Nickelodeon), 8:15 p.m. (WXII)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News