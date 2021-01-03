NFL playoff schedule nearly set with one game remaining in Week 17; Chiefs, Packers are top seeds

Matchups for the Super Wild Card Weekend of the NFL playoffs on Saturday and Sunday. Game times and TV assignments were expected to be announced Sunday night, with the NFC East championship being determined in the Washington-Philadelphia game.

AFC

No. 1 Kansas City (14-2), bye

No. 7 Indianapolis (11-5) at No. 2 Buffalo (13-3)

No. 6 Cleveland (11-5) at No. 3 Pittsburgh (12-4)

No. 5 Baltimore (11-5) at No. 4 Tennessee (11-5)

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay (13-3), bye

No. 7 Chicago (8-8) at No. 2 New Orleans (12-4)

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at No. 3 Seattle (12-4)

No. 5 Tampa Bay (11-5) at No. 4 Washington or New York Giants

How to watch

Saturday: 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Sunday: 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. (WFMY, Nickelodeon), 8:15 p.m. (WXII)