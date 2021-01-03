NFL playoff schedule nearly set with one game remaining in Week 17; Chiefs, Packers are top seeds

Matchups for the Super Wild Card Weekend of the NFL playoffs on Saturday and Sunday. Game times and TV assignments were expected to be announced Sunday night, with the NFC East championship being determined in the Washington-Philadelphia game.
AFC
No. 1 Kansas City (14-2), bye
No. 7 Indianapolis (11-5) at No. 2 Buffalo (13-3)
No. 6 Cleveland (11-5) at No. 3 Pittsburgh (12-4)
No. 5 Baltimore (11-5) at No. 4 Tennessee (11-5)
NFC
No. 1 Green Bay (13-3), bye
No. 7 Chicago (8-8) at No. 2 New Orleans (12-4)
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at No. 3 Seattle (12-4)
No. 5 Tampa Bay (11-5) at No. 4 Washington or New York Giants
How to watch
Saturday: 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Sunday: 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. (WFMY, Nickelodeon), 8:15 p.m. (WXII)