Nick Faldo, who made PGA Tour debut in Greensboro, to finish CBS Sports career at Wyndham Championship

Nick Faldo's PGA Tour experience began in Greensboro, and that's where it will end.

The six-time major championship winner announced Tuesday that he will retire as a full-time CBS Sports and Golf Channel analyst at the close of the Tour's regular season.

In his statement, Faldo pointed out that his first Tour event came at the Greater Greensboro Open at Forest Oaks Country Club in 1979 and that the Wyndham Championship, Aug. 4-7 at Sedgefield Country Club, will provide the ending.

"As a person who can appreciate the full circles that life can present," the start of Faldo's statement read, "my mind goes back to the very first event I competed in on the PGA Tour in 1979, which was the GGO in Greensboro NC. Moving forward to now, I have come to the time that I am announcing my retirement from full-time broadcasting for CBS and the Golf Channel.

"As fate would have it," he added, discussing the end of his CBS Sports contract, "that will be on the 7th of August 2022 at the end of the GGO, now named The Wyndham Championship, to be held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro NC, where it all began for me in the US all those years ago."

Faldo said in the statement that he and his wife, Lindsay, will move to Montana. Faldo said he wanted to work on developing other businesses and partnerships, including those with Black Bull Scotch Whisky, the Faldo Design business and the Faldo Series.

Faldo, who will turn 65 on July 18, won the Masters and the Open Championship three times each. He scored runner-up finishes in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Faldo won 43 times during his career, including nine on the PGA Tour.

Faldo tied for 44th in the 1979 GGO, taking home $737.86. Raymond Floyd won the event, which paid $45,000. Also in the field, Gary Player tied for second place, and Seve Ballesteros tied for 12th.

The five golfers who tied for 46th place at the 2021 Wyndham took home $18,061 each, and winner Kevin Kisner earned $1.152 million.

Faldo placed third at the GGO in 1981, one shot behind Larry Nelson, who beat Mark Hayes in a playoff. That was the first of four top 10 finishes in Greensboro (sixth, 1983; T8, 1984; T10, 1985).

Faldo played the in GGO nine times, earning $64,178.86.

The Sports Business Journal reports that Trevor Immelman will follow Faldo in the booth as Jim Nantz's partner.

Nantz is a Charlotte native, and his father, Jim, played football at Guilford College. His father's first game came against Maryland, a 60-6 loss that was Paul "Bear" Bryant's first coaching victory.

