The NCHSAA boys’ basketball postseason began Tuesday, while NCISAA playoff action had already begun.
For the NCHSAA, first-round games were be held on Feb. 21. The second round is scheduled Feb. 23 and the third round is set for Feb. 25. The fourth round is slated for Feb. 28, and the regional championships are to take place on March 4.
First-round NCISAA games were played on Feb. 14. The second round came two days later and the quarterfinals were played on Feb. 18. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 21.
Higher seeds will host games up until the state finals for each association.
The NCISAA state finals will be on Feb. 25 at Forsyth Country Day School, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center.
Here is a schedule of Triad-area first-round matchups, sorted by classification.
NCHSAA
4A West-
First Round
17. East Mecklenburg 85, 16. Ragsdale 75
9. AC Reynolds 63, 24. West Forsyth 58
12. Olympic 72, 21. Southeast Guilford 51
4. Grimsley 55, 29. Marvin Ridge 39
14. Hopewell 71, 19. Davie 57
11. East Forsyth 85, 22. Butler 79 (OT)
7. Piedmont 55, 26. Reagan 46
18. Southwest Guilford 67, 15. Hough 63
2. Mount Tabor 83, 31. Porter Ridge 43
Second Round
4. Grimsley vs. 20. Ardrey Kell
6. Lake Norman vs. 11. East Forsyth
2. Mount Tabor vs. 18. Southwest Guilford
3A West
First Round
8. Southern Guilford 67, 25. Hibriten 31
10. Smith 63, 23. Central Davidson 44
15. Dudley 56, 18. East Lincoln 49
Second Round
8. Southern Guilford vs. 24. Kings Mountain
7. Asheboro vs. 10. Smith
2. Hickory vs. 15. Dudley
2A West
First Round
12. Shelby 73, 21. Morehead 47
13. Andrews 62, 20. Randleman 53
23. Walkertown 51, 10. Monroe 48
2. Reidsville 80, 31. Lincolnton 59
1A West
First Round
16. Carolina International 84, 17. Cornerstone Charter 49
12. North Stokes 79, 21. NC Leadership Academy 56
13. Murphy 64, 20. Winston-Salem Prep 60
4. Bishop McGuinness 94, 29. Draughn 61
Second Round
4. Bishop McGuinness vs. 13. Murphy
NCISAA
3A
First Round
8. Forsyth Country Day 67, Cary Christian School 52
7. High Point Christian 80, Thales Academy-Rolesville 30
Second Round
8. Forsyth Country Day 75, Hickory Grove Christian School 60
5. Calvary Day 67, SouthLake Christian Academy 55
7. High Point Christian 57, Grace Christian School 49
Quarterfinals
1. Concord Academy 63, 8. Forsyth Country Day 57
4. Asheville School 73, 5. Calvary Day 69
2. Greensboro Day 59, 7. High Point Christian 58 (OT)
Semifinals
2. Greensboro Day 30, 3. Gaston Christian School 27
Finals
1. Concord Academy vs. 2. Greensboro Day
2A
First Round
Davidson Day 73, Salem Baptist Christian 63
Second Round
Caldwell 74, Davidson Day 32
Third Round
Caldwell 56, 7. Westminster Catawba Christian 49
Quarterfinals
2. Wayne Country Day 91, Caldwell 66
