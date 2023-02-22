The NCHSAA boys’ basketball postseason began Tuesday, while NCISAA playoff action had already begun.

For the NCHSAA, first-round games were be held on Feb. 21. The second round is scheduled Feb. 23 and the third round is set for Feb. 25. The fourth round is slated for Feb. 28, and the regional championships are to take place on March 4.

First-round NCISAA games were played on Feb. 14. The second round came two days later and the quarterfinals were played on Feb. 18. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 21.

Higher seeds will host games up until the state finals for each association.

The NCISAA state finals will be on Feb. 25 at Forsyth Country Day School, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center.

Here is a schedule of Triad-area first-round matchups, sorted by classification.

NCHSAA

4A West-

First Round

17. East Mecklenburg 85, 16. Ragsdale 75

9. AC Reynolds 63, 24. West Forsyth 58

12. Olympic 72, 21. Southeast Guilford 51

4. Grimsley 55, 29. Marvin Ridge 39

14. Hopewell 71, 19. Davie 57

11. East Forsyth 85, 22. Butler 79 (OT)

7. Piedmont 55, 26. Reagan 46

18. Southwest Guilford 67, 15. Hough 63

2. Mount Tabor 83, 31. Porter Ridge 43

Second Round

4. Grimsley vs. 20. Ardrey Kell

6. Lake Norman vs. 11. East Forsyth

2. Mount Tabor vs. 18. Southwest Guilford

3A West

First Round

8. Southern Guilford 67, 25. Hibriten 31

10. Smith 63, 23. Central Davidson 44

15. Dudley 56, 18. East Lincoln 49

Second Round

8. Southern Guilford vs. 24. Kings Mountain

7. Asheboro vs. 10. Smith

2. Hickory vs. 15. Dudley

2A West

First Round

12. Shelby 73, 21. Morehead 47

13. Andrews 62, 20. Randleman 53

23. Walkertown 51, 10. Monroe 48

2. Reidsville 80, 31. Lincolnton 59

1A West

First Round

16. Carolina International 84, 17. Cornerstone Charter 49

12. North Stokes 79, 21. NC Leadership Academy 56

13. Murphy 64, 20. Winston-Salem Prep 60

4. Bishop McGuinness 94, 29. Draughn 61

Second Round

4. Bishop McGuinness vs. 13. Murphy

NCISAA

3A

First Round

8. Forsyth Country Day 67, Cary Christian School 52

7. High Point Christian 80, Thales Academy-Rolesville 30

Second Round

8. Forsyth Country Day 75, Hickory Grove Christian School 60

5. Calvary Day 67, SouthLake Christian Academy 55

7. High Point Christian 57, Grace Christian School 49

Quarterfinals

1. Concord Academy 63, 8. Forsyth Country Day 57

4. Asheville School 73, 5. Calvary Day 69

2. Greensboro Day 59, 7. High Point Christian 58 (OT)

Semifinals

2. Greensboro Day 30, 3. Gaston Christian School 27

Finals

1. Concord Academy vs. 2. Greensboro Day

2A

First Round

Davidson Day 73, Salem Baptist Christian 63

Second Round

Caldwell 74, Davidson Day 32

Third Round

Caldwell 56, 7. Westminster Catawba Christian 49

Quarterfinals

2. Wayne Country Day 91, Caldwell 66