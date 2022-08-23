Northern Guilford to retire Elissa Cunane's jersey

GREENSBORO — If Northern Guilford High School is going to retire an athlete’s jersey, that athlete has to be special. The only Nighthawk to have that honor is former football standout Keenan Allen, who has gone on to an outstanding career in the NFL.

On Friday night, Allen will have company, and that athlete is pretty special, too.

During halftime of Northern’s football game against Smith, Elissa Cunane’s No. 32 women’s basketball jersey will be retired before she heads to the Czech Republic three days later to play professionally.

Cunane, a 6-foot-5 post player, finished her Nighthawks career with 2,081 points and 1,459 rebounds, both school records. She also blocked 426 shots.

Cunane was named the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship game MVP as a junior and was named the Nighthawks’ most outstanding player in the title game as a senior after leading Northern to its only two state championships. The Nighthawks went 105-19 during her career, with most of the losses coming when she was sidelined by injuries.

“Any coach would be fortunate to coach a player like Elissa,” says Kim Furlough, Northern’s coach. “She’s so loyal, worked hard every single day, was a great teammate and never cared about all the awards. She just wanted her team to win.”

A three-time HSXtra.com Player of the Year and three-time conference player of the year and academic all-conference selection, Cunane was named the state’s player of the year by the N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association as a senior.

“She was an absolute joy to coach,” Furlough says.

The Summerfield native went on to play at N.C. State, where she was a three-time All-American, three-time All-ACC player and a two-time ACC Tournament MVP during her four-year career. Cunane averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Wolfpack, which went 110-17 during her career and reached at least the third round of the NCAA Tournament each year it was played.

After being selected in the second round of the WNBA draft (No. 17 overall), Cunane failed to make the Seattle Storm’s roster, but she played professionally in Mexico and had a three-game stint with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx in June.

As impressive as Cunane’s high school and college resume are, they don’t tell the whole story.

“People enjoyed watching her, being around her,” Furlough says. “They tagged her with the nickname ‘Big Smile’ and that’s her. She loves the game and was always generous to people who wanted an autograph or a photo.”

Later this year, Cunane will be signing autographs in the Czech Republic, where she will play for the Zabiny Brno club. But she’ll always be remembered as a Nighthawk.

“She put Northern Guilford on the map for sure,” Furlough says. “So many people followed her at Northern and then went on and followed her at N.C. State. I can’t tell you how many people stop me at school, in the grocery store or wherever and they want to talk about Elissa.”