Northwest Guilford earns NCHSAA award for service

Northwest Guilford's cheer team is one of eight groups to receive the N.C. High School Athletic Association's Commissioner's Cup for community service during the 2021-2022 school year.

Schools had their team or teams identify a need within the community and create a plan to conduct the service project. Each winning program receives a $1,000 stipend for their team or their school's athletics program.

The Vikings' cheer program has participated in monthly community service events. The one especially meaningful to the squad is Reading with the Vikings.

As a result of their Little Vikings camps, they developed a project to impact literacy for elementary school children. During the camps the campers consistently asked a member of the Northwest cheer squad to read to them. So, they developed Reading with the Vikings, and the squad collected children's books to donate to the Oak Ridge Park Library and to local elementary schools.

Each of Northwest's 29 junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders read one of the books they collected on video to be uploaded to a YouTube channel created by the team. More than 1,500 children have viewed the videos.

“We hope that we reach a wide variety of groups within our projects," the team said in its application for the Commissioner's Cup. "We not only consider ourselves athletes, but community members as well. We hope that our community knows how much we appreciate all their support and hope that we not only impact the organizations that we have worked with this year, but endless individuals throughout the state.”

Other high schools that had winners of the Commissioner’s Cup this year were Cary Green Level, Franklin, Gates County, Nash Central, Pender, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge and Western Alamance.

“NCHSAA member schools and their student-athletes are leaders in their schools, in their communities and in our state," Commissioner Que Tucker said in a news release from the association. "We are incredibly proud of the impact that all our member schools and teams are making and are grateful to be able to highlight the exceptional contributions and efforts of this year’s eight winning submissions.”

