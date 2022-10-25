Northwest Guilford grad Elizabeth Kitley picked as an All-American

Northwest Guilford alumna Elizabeth Kitley was one of six women's basketball players on The Associated Press' projected All-America team announced Tuesday.

The Virginia Tech post player's honors from last season include: AP All-America third team, Kay Yow Scholar Athlete of the Year, finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, semifinalist for the Naismith Award, WBCA All-American, USBWA third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC and All-Defensive team.

Kitley was the ACC's preseason pick as its Player of the Year last week and is looking to become the 10th athlete to win that award two or more times. Each athlete to previously accomplish the feat did so in consecutive seasons.

The 6-foot-6 senior from Summerfield was amongst the league leaders in scoring (18.1 points per game), rebounds (9.8), blocks (2.4) and field-goal percentage (.551) last season. Her 15 double-doubles led the conference as did her 13 games of 20 or more points. She scored 34 twice and finished the year with a 42-point performance in the NCAA Tournament, the second-most ever scored in the opening round of the competition. She recorded four or more blocks in nine games. Her 237 made field goals set a Virginia Tech record for a single season.

Kitley enters her senior season ninth in Hokies history in points (1,410), fifth in rebounds (800) and third in blocks (187).

Here's the rest of AP's projected All-America team:

• Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, senior.

• Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, junior.

• Haley Jones, Stanford, 6-1, senior.

• Ashley Joens, Iowa State, 6-1, senior.

• Aneesah Morrow, DePaul, 6-1, sophomore.

Others receiving votes: Cameron Brink, Stanford; Rori Harmon, Texas; Hailey Van Lith, Louisville; Olivia Miles, Notre Dame; Angel Reese, LSU; Maddy Siegrist, Villanova; Azzi Fudd, Connecticut; Jade Loville, Arizona; Jordan Horston, Tennessee; Deja Kelly, North Carolina; Tamari Key, Tennessee.