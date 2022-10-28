 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Guilford inducts first athletics hall of fame class

Northwest Joyner

Former Northwest girls basketball and volleyball coach Darlene Joyner is surrounded by former players at a basketball game Feb. 11, 2022. The court in Roger Nelson Gymnasium was named in her honor during halftime of the boys games. Joyner and her husband, former Vikings standout Bobby Joyner, were both part of the school's inaugural athletics hall of fame class.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford announced the 15-member inaugural class of its athletics hall of fame Friday night during halftime of the Vikings' football game with Southwest Guilford.

Here are the inductees:

Renee Coltrane: Competed in basketball, track, volleyball and softball; all-conference in basketball and track; played basketball at UNCG and holds numerous records for the Spartans; Northwest Female athlete of the Year in 1981; member of Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and the UNCG Sports Hall of Fame.

John Dixon: Co-captain of the 1967 NCHSAA Class 3-A basketball state Champions; all-conference, all-county; first Northwest player to be selected for the East-West All-Star game.

Tim Frazier: Was a Vikings athlete, but is best known for his countless contributions to Northwest athletics; helps maintain the fields and built locker rooms and concession stands at Northwest.

Sandy Gann: Head boys basketball coach 1969-84; head baseball coach 1966-98; athletics director 1976-98; career basketball record 212-145, four regular-season conference titles and five conference tournament titles; career baseball record 422-248, highlighted by 1998 Class 4-A state championship; member of the Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame, Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and the Guilford College Sports Hall of Fame.

Charlie Groves: Head football coach 1982-1998, led the Vikings to a conference title in 1987, three-time conference coach of the year and three playoff appearances; head track and field coach 1986-1998, two conference championships.

Jamie Hemingway: 1998 Class 4-A baseball state champion and championship series MVP; Male athlete of the year at Northwest his senior year playing baseball, football and basketball; played baseball at UNC-Wilmington and was named to the UNCW all-decade team; played professionally in the Atlanta Braves' minor-league system.

Thomas Hennigan: Three-time all-conference, three-time all-area and all-state his senior year in football, more than 3,000 career receiving yards on 221 catches, more than 1,500 rushing yards and 500 passing yards, 50 total touchdowns; played football at Appalachian State, where he finished with 242 catches and ranks second in receiving yards and third in touchdowns in program history; three-time All-Sunbelt team; currently with the Minnesota Vikings' organization.

Bobby Joyner: Competed in wrestling, football and baseball; two-time all-conference and all-county in football; all-conference and all-state his senior year in baseball; compiled a 56-9-2 record in wrestling and was the first individual state champion in school history.

Darlene Joyner: Coached softball, volleyball and basketball at her alma mater; career record in softball was 260-57, culminating in a state championship in 1996; in volleyball her teams were 515-101 and won 20 regular-season conference titles and 18 tournament titles; her basketball coaching career included a 370-98 record with eight regular-season titles and seven conference tournament championships; guided the Vikings to three straight NCHSAA Class 4-A championship games, winning titles in 2017 and 2018.

Rusty LaRue: Played baseball, basketball and football at Northwest and received multiple all-state honors in each sport; was the North Carolina athlete of the year his senior year; went on to play collegiately at Wake Forest, becoming only the second player in ACC history to compete in those three sports in one year; set numerous ACC records for passing in football and was a member of back-to-back ACC championship teams in basketball; played in the NBA and was a member of the Chicago Bulls' 1998 championship team.

Roger Nelson: Was the boys and girls basketball coach at Colfax, winning the 1962 boys Class 1-A state championship; after the schools merged to form Northwest, he guided the Vikings to four regular-season conference championships and three tournament titles; his boys  teams were four-time sectional champions, two-time state runners-up and the 1967 Class 3-A state champions.

Tony Searcy: Averaged 12.8 points and 15 rebounds per game as a junior and improved those numbers to 19.8 points and 20 rebounds per game his senior year  in basketball; was the conference and county player of the year his senior year; was a JUCO All-American at Surry Community College, winning conference player of the year in 1976; transferred to Appalachian State and averaged 15 points and 13 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NCAA for rebounding; drafted by the NBA's Golden State Warriors and played professionally in Europe.

Merideth Thompson: Three-sport athlete all four years of her career at Northwest, competing in track, volleyball and basketball; team MVP in track and volleyball each year and placed fourth in the state in the 100-meter hurdles in 1993; excelled in basketball and received numerous high school accolades; played basketball at Appalachian State, where she is a member of the sports ring of honor; played two years professionally in Israel.

Bob Yow: Guided the girls basketball program for 24 years at Northwest, earning multiple coach of the year honors; was the first soccer coach in school history and the field was named in his honor in 2013; also coached football and track during his Northwest career.

Jason Widener: Excelled in basketball and golf at Northwest; golf career included all-conference, all-region and all-state honors; was a two-time Carolinas Junior Champion, two-time NCHSAA state champion, 1988 USGA Junior champion and reached the No. 1 world ranking among junior amateur golfer in 1988; at Duke he was the 1990 ACC Champion as well as an All-American; played on the PGA Tour for a number of years and coached at the college level.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

