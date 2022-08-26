 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Guilford seeking hall of fame nominations

Northwest Guilford athletics logo

GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford High School is seeking nominations for its inaugural athletics hall of fame class.

"The Northwest Guilford Athletics Hall of Fame is focused on recognizing and honoring high school athletes, coaches and contributors for their achievements or contributions to the Northwest athletic program," Northwest athletics director Jason Allred wrote in a news release.

Download PDF Northwest Guilford HOF nomination form
Northwest Guilford High School athletics hall of fame nomination form

Nominations must be submitted by Oct. 1, and the criteria are as follows:

Any athlete nominated must be a Northwest graduate and will become eligible for nomination five years after graduating.

 All athletes should have excelled in athletics at Northwest and potentially beyond high school.

 Any coach nominated must have served as a varsity coach at Northwest for at least seven years. A coach is eligible for nomination after retiring from coaching at Northwest.

 All nominees must be of "high moral character and values."

The first hall of fame class will be announced Oct. 28 and will be honored at a home basketball game during the 2022-23 school year.

For information, contact Allred at 336-605-3300 or allredd3@gcsnc.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

