Northwest Guilford to name basketball court for former coach Darlene Joyner

GREENSBORO – The new name of the Northwest Guilford High School gym floor is “Darlene Joyner Court.”

The Guilford County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve the name after a 30-day public comment period.

Joyner is a 1977 graduate of Northwest and coached the Vikings for 33 years in multiple girls sports, finishing her career with a winning record in each of them. Joyner served as a varsity basketball assistant coach, junior varsity basketball coach, head varsity softball coach, head varsity volleyball coach and head varsity basketball coach. She retired in April 2019.

Her 2017 and 2018 basketball teams won NCHSAA Class 4-A championships, and she finished her career with a record of 362-109 in the sport. The 2018 team finished the season ranked No. 20 in the country by MaxPreps.

Joyner also guided Northwest to a NCHSAA Class 3-A softball championship in 1996, and her volleyball team won the Class 4-A West Regional title in 2015. A Guilford College graduate, she was selected by the NCHSAA as the Toby Webb Female Coach of the Year for the state during the 2015-16 school year.

Joyner has been inducted into several halls of fame, including the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.