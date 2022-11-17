Northwest Guilford's Bristol Carter takes the handoff from Tanner Ballou and runs with it

GREENSBORO — Everything seemed to be going Northwest Guilford’s way. The Vikings got a stop on the first possession of their NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoff game Saturday night at Watauga. The Vikings drove to a touchdown six plays later and ran a two-point conversion play.

Then it happened.

As junior quarterback Tanner Ballou threw an incomplete pass, he was hit by a defender coming off the edge and driven to the artificial turf in Boone.

“I didn’t think anything was going to be wrong,” Ballou says. “It was just a standard tackle, but when I landed I braced myself with my left (non-throwing) arm and I knew something was wrong right after I got up.”

Kevin Wallace knew, too. When Northwest’s head coach saw his quarterback and team leader coming off the field, he thought, “He’s done. That’s a broken wrist. It just looked like it.”

Ballou had suffered a displaced fracture of the radius bones, which the team’s trainer reset on the sideline. Northwest was going to be without a player who passed for 2,639 yards and 35 touchdowns and ran for another 118 yards and a TD.

That’s not something any team can plan for, but “I don’t think our kids really blinked,” Wallace says.

On their next offensive possession, the Vikings turned to senior wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Bristol Carter at quarterback.

“I knew someone had to step and I was willing to do what I had to do for the team,” Carter says. “It was tough.”

“At that point it’s just … here we go,” Wallace says. He told Carter, “If you’ve got questions, you have (running back) Mike Godette and he knows the stuff out there. We had to work through some stuff with him communicating to the line, so we started using some running back stuff to communicate.”

Carter wasn’t totally unfamiliar with the position. He hadn’t gotten many repetitions at quarterback in practice this year, but the 6-foot, 180-pound baseball standout had run some plays from a wildcat formation during the fall 2021 season.

“He was our second option,” Wallace says. “We did it some against Southeast (Guilford) in the regular season. We had repped it (last) week thinking it might be a rain game, and it worked out for us.”

There were some rough moments as Watauga scored on its next three possessions and took a 21-6 lead into the locker room at halftime, but Northwest’s players and coaches regrouped.

“I remember I grabbed Mike and said, ‘Everyone’s got to calm down,’ ” Wallace says. “Everyone had gotten too wound up. Everyone had to relax and take a deep breath and have fun and play, and we did.”

The Vikings found a rhythm with Carter running the offense and the ball in the second half, scoring on their first possession.

“I was trying to stay calm so my teammates would stay calm and have confidence,” Carter says.

The Northwest defense “made great adjustments and played phenomenal in the second half,” Wallace says, and tied it when Luke Rochon returned a fumble forced by Connor Balton.

Then it was Carter’s turn. The East Carolina baseball signee, who finished with 159 yards on 16 rushes, broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to play was the difference in a dramatic 33-27 win that sent Northwest (10-2) into a third-round game Friday night at Matthews Weddington (11-1).

Next man (and game) up

As the game ended, Carter threw his helmet into the air and celebrated with his teammates, including Ballou, who had helped him get acclimated to playing quarterback and coached him up on the sideline with his broken wrist in a splint. “It was insane!” Carter says.

Then, reality set in for Carter, Ballou and the Vikings. It was like the old TV commercials: You just won the Super Bowl. What are you going to do?

Instead of going to Disney World, Northwest had to go back to work. And with a whole new challenge.

“I told them this week, understand it’s not going to be the same offense,” Wallace says. “It’s not going to be the same team right now. We have to adapt to come up with a different way to win games, but we can do it. Just believe in it.”

Carter is taking all the reps in practice, trying to learn more of the playbook and working on the mechanics of being a quarterback.

“I try to take deep breaths, relax and be confident with myself,” he says. “It’s been more about understanding the plays and getting deeper into the playbook.”

Carter says the most difficult physical challenge has been “footwork with passing routes and being able to square my shoulders up when I roll out. We’ve been working hard at that this week.”

One thing he’s had going for him is Ballou’s presence at practice and off the field. The junior quarterback is used to tutoring junior varsity players because Wallace believes the best way to learn is by teaching.

“As soon as he went down I could see it in his eyes that his motivation was to help me and do whatever he could,” Carter says. “He’s been right by my side since he went down that day, and I can’t say enough about him.”

Northwest still has football to play Friday night and, the Vikings hope, beyond. But the change in roles – Ballou refers to himself now as “assistant OC” – will help him and the team going forward.

“It’s huge because now he gets another view,” Wallace says. “We’re having him come down to weightlifting class – and he obviously can’t do much – and I literally put him on film Monday. I said, ‘All right, here we go, red zone. Tell me what their red-zone defense is and tell me what you like there.’ Then it was explaining to him how we watch film and what we look for, because he doesn’t get that aspect all the time. … Later on when he’s watching film he can understand what my thought process is as a coordinator.”

But until next season, it’s Carter’s turn as the Vikings try to win a third-round playoff game for the first time in school history.

“I told the team two or three weeks ago after the school had its first sports hall of fame induction … you’re on the cusp of doing something that’s going to bring you back in 15 or 20 years at halftime to honor you,” Wallace says. “You’re living in it right now and you have the potential to do it, but you have to understand what it signifies and what it can mean to you down the road. … They’ve bought into something bigger than their individual accolades.”

It’s a great story that’s still being written.