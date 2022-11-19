Northwest Guilford's playoff run ends at Weddington

MATTHEWS — After a memorable comeback win at Watauga six days earlier, 14th-seeded Northwest Guilford saw its season end with a 35-14 ross at Weddington on Friday night in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs.

The Vikings gave up 28 points in the first half, but were able to score twice in the final quarter to avoid a shutout loss.

Northwest Guilford relied on its defense for most of the game, but with wide receiver Bristol Carter filling in for injured starting quarterback Tanner Ballou (fractured wrist) the Vikings couldn't get their run game going until it was too late.

Despite the outcome, Northwest coach Kevin Wallace praised hits defense for containing the Warriors’ attack.

“I thought our defense did what we needed them to do,” Wallace said. “Our defense kept us in it for a while. … We turned the ball over offensively too many times and did not capitalize on the turnovers our defense created.”

Northwest intercepted Weddington junior quarterback Tyler Budge (18-of-32 passing for 297 yards and four touchdowns) four times and caused two fumbles. After sophomore running back Nick Diamond put the Warriors on the board first, sophomore Brenden Darrah forced the Vikings’ first defensive turnover with an interception.

Other Northwest defenders to intercept Budge's passes were freshman defensive back Austin Jackson, sophomore linebacker Ryan Debow and senior defensive back Sean O’Brien. But the Vikings' leading rusher, senior Mike Godette, was held to 38 yards on 12 carries.

Before the first quarter ended, Budge threw a 17-yard touchdown strike to senior Evan Gilbert to extend Weddington’s lead. The two connected for another touchdown with 7:25 left in the first half, and Budge threw a touchdown to senior Griffin Reimer four minutes later.

After Budge threw his last touchdown pass of the game, Carter got the run game going and picked up consistent yards in the final quarter. He found the end zone from 3 yards out with 6:58 to play to save Northwest from being shut out.

Four minutes later, Carter threw his first touchdown pass of the season, a 47-yarder to Prince Brown, but it was not enough for the Vikings to mount a comeback.

Northwest Guilford (10-3) will graduate 18 seniors from this 2022 squad, including Godette, O’Brien, Carter, linebacker Myles Archie and linebacker Connor Balton. The Vikings will welcome back Ballou.

Wallace is grateful for the buy-in he saw from his players and the support they received from fellow alumni all season long.

“Our kids have been resilient and overcome a bunch of adversity,” Northwest's coach said. “It’s been a great season. It has really invigorated the alumni, and there has been so much support from them. This team did so much, and they’ll go down as a great team at Northwest.”

Northwest Guilford 0 0 0 14 — 14

Weddington 14 14 0 7 — 35

We – Nick Diamond 6 run (Everett Scott kick), 1st, 9:42

We – Evan Gilbert 17 pass from Tyler Budge (Scott kick), 1st, 25.7

We – Gilbert 11 pass from Budge (Scott kick), 2nd, 7:25

We – Griffin Reimer 14 pass from Budge (Scott kick), 2nd, 3:24

We – Zymill Patterson 2 pass from Budge (Junior Origel kick), 4th, 11:53

NW – Bristol Carter 3 run (Nate Wallace kick), 4th, 6:58

NW – Prince Brown 47 pass from Carter (Wallace kick), 4th, 2:55