Oak Grove's Jessica Fuchs a finalist in NCHSAA Class 2-A girls tennis
Oak Grove's Jessica Fuchs was the top area finisher at the NCHSAA girls tennis championships.

Fuchs reached the Class 2-A singles final before falling to Newton Foard's Alexis Wolgemuth, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Other area players to reach at least the semifinals were:

CLASS 1-A

Singles: Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness).

CLASS 2-A

Doubles: Chloe Bethea and Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

