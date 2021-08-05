Olympic stars from A&T, UNCG back on the track in Tokyo on Friday

The most decorated of track and field athletes with ties to Greensboro colleges – A&T’s Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart and UNCG graduate Paul Chelimo – will compete within an hour of each other on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics. A preview:
A&T: Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart Event
4x400 relay Round 1
When
7:25 a.m. EDT Friday
How to follow
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Notable
The United States is in the first of two heats. The top three teams and next two fastest will advance to the final. Ross is expected to run the second leg, handing off to Stewart for the third leg.
Stewart is the first Olympic medal winner in A&T history, securing a bronze with teammates Kendall Ellis, Vernon Norwood and Kaylin Whitney in the first mixed 4x400 relay final July 31.
Ross finished third in the 400 at the U.S. Olympic trials to earn a berth on the U.S. team but did not advance past the first round in Tokyo on Sunday.
Stewart finished fourth in the 400 at the Trials to earn a spot in the relay pool.
Ross won the 400 at the NCAA outdoor championships in June, and Stewart finished fourth.
Ross and Stewart are half of A&T’s NCAA indoor and outdoor championship 4x400 relay team.
The 4x400 final will be at 8:50 a.m. EDT Saturday (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com).
UNCG: Paul Chelimo Event
5,000 meters final
When
8 a.m. EDT Friday
How to follow
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Notable
Chelimo, 30, won the silver medal at the distance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze at the 2017 World Championships.
Chelimo finished second in the second of two heats in the semifinals Tuesday in 13:30.15.
The native of Kenya, who earned U.S. citizenship through the Army’s World Class Athlete Program, earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG and was a two-time NCAA runner-up in the 5,000 meters.