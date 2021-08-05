 Skip to main content
Olympic stars from A&T, UNCG back on the track in Tokyo on Friday
The most decorated of track and field athletes with ties to Greensboro colleges – A&T’s Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart and UNCG graduate Paul Chelimo – will compete within an hour of each other on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics. A preview:

A&T: Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart Event

4x400 relay Round 1

When

7:25 a.m. EDT Friday

How to follow

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Notable

The United States is in the first of two heats. The top three teams and next two fastest will advance to the final. Ross is expected to run the second leg, handing off to Stewart for the third leg.

US Track Trials Athletics

Trevor Stewart, who competed for A&T during the 2020-21 athletics year, won a bronze medal as part of the United States’ mixed 4x400 relay team July 31.

Stewart is the first Olympic medal winner in A&T history, securing a bronze with teammates Kendall Ellis, Vernon Norwood and Kaylin Whitney in the first mixed 4x400 relay final July 31.

Ross finished third in the 400 at the U.S. Olympic trials to earn a berth on the U.S. team but did not advance past the first round in Tokyo on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Randolph Ross, who has completed two years at A&T, is expected to be part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team on Friday. Ross is expected to run the second leg, handing off to teammate and fellow A&T track standout Trevor Stewart for the third leg.

Stewart finished fourth in the 400 at the Trials to earn a spot in the relay pool.

Ross won the 400 at the NCAA outdoor championships in June, and Stewart finished fourth.

Ross and Stewart are half of A&T’s NCAA indoor and outdoor championship 4x400 relay team.

The 4x400 final will be at 8:50 a.m. EDT Saturday (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com).

UNCG: Paul Chelimo Event

5,000 meters final

When

8 a.m. EDT Friday

How to follow

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Notable

Tokyo Olympics Athletics

UNCG alumnus Paul Chelimo, right, will run in the 5,000 meters final on Friday.

Chelimo, 30, won the silver medal at the distance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze at the 2017 World Championships.

Chelimo finished second in the second of two heats in the semifinals Tuesday in 13:30.15.

The native of Kenya, who earned U.S. citizenship through the Army’s World Class Athlete Program, earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG and was a two-time NCAA runner-up in the 5,000 meters.

