Olympic stars from A&T, UNCG back on the track in Tokyo on Friday

The most decorated of track and field athletes with ties to Greensboro colleges – A&T’s Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart and UNCG graduate Paul Chelimo – will compete within an hour of each other on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics. A preview:

A&T: Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart Event

4x400 relay Round 1

When

7:25 a.m. EDT Friday

How to follow

Notable

The United States is in the first of two heats. The top three teams and next two fastest will advance to the final. Ross is expected to run the second leg, handing off to Stewart for the third leg.

Stewart is the first Olympic medal winner in A&T history, securing a bronze with teammates Kendall Ellis, Vernon Norwood and Kaylin Whitney in the first mixed 4x400 relay final July 31.

Ross finished third in the 400 at the U.S. Olympic trials to earn a berth on the U.S. team but did not advance past the first round in Tokyo on Sunday.

Stewart finished fourth in the 400 at the Trials to earn a spot in the relay pool.

