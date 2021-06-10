Olympic trials cap memorable year for Summerfield swimmer Preston Forst

Looking ahead

As difficult as the coronavirus pandemic made Forst’s first year at Stanford, it also put him in a better position for his first Olympic trials by delaying the competition for a year leading into the postponed Summer Games in Tokyo.

“Absolutely,” Forst said. “I would’ve been set up to perform pretty well last year at trials before they split it into Wave I and Wave II and I only had the 200 fly cut, but I’m worlds more prepared now. Before, my goal would have just been to go a good time and have a good experience, but now my goal with this whole year of preparation training with some of the best athletes in the country is to get a second swim. It will be pretty tough, but definitely doable for me if I swim well and don’t crack under the pressure.”

Being in three events at the trials also prepares Forst for the rest of his Stanford career and for the 2024 Olympic trials. He’s already been in the pool with Florida’s Kieran Smith, the fastest 500 free swimmer in history, for a heat at the NCAA championships.

“Swimming in an Olympic trials where you’re going to be competitive and still swimming with the biggest of the names like Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel and such will also give me great confidence and set up you up for success in your next quad,” Forst said.