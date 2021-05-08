One state football title, many stories for Grimsley Whirlies

CHAPEL HILL — As the Grimsley football team’s state championship celebration swirled around the field at Kenan Stadium on Friday night, there were stories everywhere you looked.
There was Ethan Albright, Grimsley’s athletics director, beaming with pride because not only had his school won its first football title since 1960, his alma mater did it with his two sons playing key roles. And the Whirlies claimed the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship with a 28-8 win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on the same field where the big redhead played football at the University of North Carolina before going on to a 17-year NFL career.
There was Principal Ged O’Donnell, the Brit who took charge of Greensboro’s oldest high school in 2018, congratulating players and coaches and soaking it all in.
There was Darryl Brown, who took over as the Whirlies’ head coach in 2016 and built a championship program and culture, dripping from a celebratory drenching and sharing the moment with players, assistants and family.
And there was Sincere Burnette, the senior linebacker who was a team leader on and off the field, walking among his teammates with a replica WWE championship belt draped over his left shoulder and tears in his eyes.
“It’s not about one person,” Brown said. “It’s about all of us. We’ve preached that and talked about it, and our team really showed that tonight.”
This was the night Grimsley’s players had been working toward since a 21-20 loss to eventual state champion East Forsyth in the West Regional final in 2019, the last season played before this season was pushed to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a night generations of Whirlies had dreamed of since the school, then known as Greensboro Senior High, last won a championship in 1960.
Albright, who was a three-sport standout at Grimsley, took over as AD in February 2019. Brown and O’Donnell were already there and so were some of the players who became state champions Friday night, although his oldest son, Lawson, was still at Page where Ethan had served as an assistant coach.
Lawson joined him at Grimsley in August of 2019 and was later joined by Nolan, a sophomore offensive lineman on this year’s team. A senior tight end who’s headed to Northwestern, Lawson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left in the first half as the Whirlies went up 14-2.
“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Ethan said, his voice full of pride. “I never got a touchdown here. My son leaves Kenan with a touchdown. He’s officially better than me.”
On this night, he was.
Grimsley wins the school's first state football championship since 1960, beating Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8.
O’Donnell didn’t have any sons on this Grimsley championship team, but he had “family.”
“Many of the young men that you see before you right now, I was their principal in sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade and now in ninth grade, 10th grade, 11th grade,” O’Donnell said, sounding more like a father than a principal. “We were together as a family at Kiser and now I’m their principal in high school and we’re still family. Their success is my success.
“I hope they remember this and take it in, remember it for the rest of their lives because the achievement tonight amid the COVID and everything that has gone on is phenomenal. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Brown was proud of every one of his players and assistant coaches, particularly Joe Rigsbee, Jesse Tripp and Will Brown, who were with him at Southern Guilford before they came to Grimsley with him in 2016.
“It’s a bunch of guys that play hard and play for one another,” Brown said of his team. “It’s not about any one individual. It’s about all of us doing something together. These guys have a lot of faith in us, and our culture is one where love on each other a lot. Sometimes you don’t hear that said around football, but I love these guys. I love what they’re about and what they stand for and how they represent themselves and represent our school.”
Maybe none of them represent Grimsley better than Burnette. The senior was determined that this season would happen despite the pandemic, and he helped organize and led a rally of athletes, coaches and parents for high school sports at Guilford County Schools’ central office on North Eugene Street on a hot July afternoon.
Sure, there were bigger stars Friday night for the Whirlies. Junior quarterback Alonza Barnett was named Most Valuable Player after producing touchdowns rushing and passing. Junior running back Jeiel Melton ran for 116 yards and a touchdown. And senior defensive back Caleb Curtain returned one of Grimsley’s four interceptions for a clinching pick-six.
Grimsley's football team has won the school's first state championship since 1960, when it w…
But O’Donnell and Brown both talked about what Burnette does every day that makes him special, too.
“We were so close to not having a season," O'Donnell said. "It was players like Sincere Burnette, who advocated for our schools to have sports. …. I hope he remembers not only this achievement, but being an advocate for himself, for his football program and for all the students in Guilford County.”
Added Brown, “This is a great night for him, but he’s going to have a lot of great things happen for him in his life. He’s a guy who just does the right thing. That sounds simple, but it’s hard for a lot of people to do.”
These Whirlies did a lot of things that were hard to do.
“To pull off something like this you have to have the right principal, you have to have the right coach, you have to have the right kids,” Albright said. “It all has to come together, and they all made it happen this year.”
It’s a year the Grimsley football players and Whirlie Nation will remember for a lot of reasons, but most of all they’ll remember it for the feeling and the moments they shared Friday night.
“I could be grown, 30 years old, 40 years old, 50 years old,” Burnette said with pride, “every time I walk into Grimsley High School I’m going to see that trophy, 4-A state championship 2021. That’s forever.”
