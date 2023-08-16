Sundown won’t mean shutdown for future soccer tournaments at Bryan Park after the Greensboro City Council unanimously approved a plan which will provide lighting for five soccer fields at the facility. The vote was 9-0.

In January, the city council approved funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help make improvements at the park, the first of which was to add lighting to fields 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 at the park. The city signed a contract with Musco Sports Lighting LLC for more than $1.6 million.

The lighting will help the city remain in contention for national soccer tournaments, said Richard Beard, president of the Greensboro Sports Commission. Beard said Bryan Park needs to “continue to be competitive with newer complexes throughout the Southeast and the nation.”

Asheboro is building a $15 million sports complex with eight athletic fields and two beach volleyball courts, among other amenities. Each of the fields will have artificial turf and lighting. In Raleigh, WRAL Soccer Park is host to 22 soccer fields, including eight full-sized turf fields. A soccer complex in Greenville, South Carolina has 16 fields, all but one of them lighted.

Combined with the park’s four artificial fields, Bryan Park will be able to host multiple sports as well as playing year-round and in inclement weather, he said, adding that more turf fields are planned.

“Better facilities with extended day for play give us the ability to recruit bigger tournaments with more people filling hotels and restaurants,” Beard said. “Same reason for local play including recreation soccer. More lights makes for better programming, longer usage time.”

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is working with Musco to standardize new lighting across the city. So far, the new lights have been installed at Glenwood, Peeler and Spencer Love parks.