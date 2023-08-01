Retired North Carolina A&T golf coach Richard Watkins recalled the events that surrounded the Greensboro Six. He said that when a North Carolina judge ruled that the golf course should be opened to the general public, the clubhouse burned to the ground and the city decided not to rebuild it and closed the course.

"Six years later, the golf course was reopened, and it was reopened to everyone," Watkins said, adding that it was suggested that the Greensboro Six were the motivation for sit-in at the Woolworth's lunch counter by four students from A&T in 1960.

"Did they indeed take their lead from the Greensboro Six? It can be debated, but the results are the same," he said. "Once again, it's one of those small victories that's continuing to win the war."

Will Lowery, who broadcasts for the PGA Tour and the Golf Channel, said his parents and grandparents used to tell him about the history of the Greensboro Six. He lives in Charlotte now but remembers the lessons he learned in the family home just blocks from the course.

"My parents lived through the Greensboro Six. They lived through the sit-in, which was sparked by the Greensboro Six," Lowery said. "It just brings it back full circle ... Being out here today, and have the Wyndham Championship be involved, I get to feel the story now."