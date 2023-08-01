A city that has its share of landmarks focused on the battle for civil rights in the 1950s will have another marker in about a year when a mural to be painted on a wall at Gillespie Golf Course will commemorate the effort of the "Greensboro Six" to secure the opportunity to play 18 holes at a public course.
As an afternoon session of golf lessons began for the The First Tee of Central Carolina kids program, Wyndham Rewards CMO Lisa Checchio told the audience that the company is commissioning a mural to be painted on the First Tee building at the course to salute the men.
"Wyndham has been a part of this community for 17 years as part of the Wyndham Championship. And every year, we feel more embedded in the community by working with new partners or making a bigger impact in different ways," Checchio said. "Being able to tell the story of this course and the Greensboro Six in a pivotal time in the civil rights (movement), it is embedded in the fabric of the history of the city."
Checchio said it's the intention of Wyndham Rewards to unveil the mural at next year's Wyndham Championship. The company will work with Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to help identify the artist who will paint the mural.
Six Black men – Dr. George S. Simkins Jr., Leon Wolfe, Joseph Sturdivant, Samuel Murray, Philip Cook and Elijah H. Herring – were arrested on Dec. 7, 1955, after playing at Gillespie and charged with trespassing. They were sentenced to 30 days in jail in a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled 5-4 against them in 1958. A strong dissenting opinion by Chief Justice Earl Warren prompted then-Gov. Luther Hodges to commute their sentences.
Retired North Carolina A&T golf coach Richard Watkins recalled the events that surrounded the Greensboro Six. He said that when a North Carolina judge ruled that the golf course should be opened to the general public, the clubhouse burned to the ground and the city decided not to rebuild it and closed the course.
"Six years later, the golf course was reopened, and it was reopened to everyone," Watkins said, adding that it was suggested that the Greensboro Six were the motivation for sit-in at the Woolworth's lunch counter by four students from A&T in 1960.
"Did they indeed take their lead from the Greensboro Six? It can be debated, but the results are the same," he said. "Once again, it's one of those small victories that's continuing to win the war."
Will Lowery, who broadcasts for the PGA Tour and the Golf Channel, said his parents and grandparents used to tell him about the history of the Greensboro Six. He lives in Charlotte now but remembers the lessons he learned in the family home just blocks from the course.
"My parents lived through the Greensboro Six. They lived through the sit-in, which was sparked by the Greensboro Six," Lowery said. "It just brings it back full circle ... Being out here today, and have the Wyndham Championship be involved, I get to feel the story now."
