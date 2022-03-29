Page seeks nominations for second athletics hall of fame class

GREENSBORO — Page High School is seeking nominations for its 2022 athletics hall of fame class.

"The creation of the Page Athletics Hall of Fame and induction of the inaugural class was a tremendous success," athletics director Matt Harder wrote in an email. "The mission of the Page High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize and preserve those individuals who contributed to the outstanding athletic tradition of Walter Hines Page High School."

The first class was a nine-member group: Ray Harrison (basketball, football and track and field); Haywood Jeffires (basketball, football, track and field); Paris Kea (basketball); Marion Kirby (coach); Mac Morris (coach); Zack Osborne (coach); Maurice Spencer (basketball and football); Susie Black Wall (tennis and cheerleading); Tripp Welborne (basketball and football). They were inducted at halftime of a home football game against Northern Guilford during the 2021 season.

The deadline for nominations for this year's class is May 30, and all nominations must be completed online using Google Forms. This year's class will be announced in June and honored at halftime of the Pirates' home football game against Ragsdale on Sept. 23.

