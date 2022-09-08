Page to induct six into athletics hall of fame class

GREENSBORO — Page High School will induct six alums in this year's athletics hall of fame class.

The honorees are:

• Michael Brooks, Class of 1985, a former N.C. State defensive back who played in the NFL and the CFL.

• Robert Clendenin, principal at Page from 1971 to 1991 who was known as "Mr. C" and was a huge supporter of Pirates athletics. Clendenin died in 2016 at the age of 84.

• Todd Ellis, Class of 1985, a former South Carolina and pro football quarterback.

• J.J. Marus, Class of 1994, a highly decorated swimmer at N.C. State who also competed internationally for the United States.

• Tonya White Ross, Class of 1982, a track and field standout at Page and St. Augustine's who also competed in basketball and volleyball for the Pirates.

• Lee Rouson, Class of 1980, a former Colorado and NFL running back and special-teams standout who won two Super Bowls.

Haywood Jeffires, who was elected last year but was unable to attend, also will be honored. Jeffires, a 1983 Page graduate, is a former standout N.C. State and NFL wide receiver who also played basketball and ran track at Page.

Page, which opened its doors to students in 1958, will honor the seven men and women over a two-day period on the school's campus. The class will be introduced at halftime of the home football game Sept. 23 against Ragsdale. A banquet will follow Sept. 24 to recognize the group.

Anyone interested in attending the banquet should contact Page athletics director Matthew Harder at harderm@gcsnc.com or 336-370-8200.