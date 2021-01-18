Page's Ethan Long wins NCHSAA regional cross country title

Page's Ethan Long won the boys title at the NCHSAA Class 4-A Midwest Regional cross country championships Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Long won the boys race in 16 minutes, 8.49 seconds, edging Charlotte Myers Park's Maddon Muhammad by 0.26 seconds on the 5K course. Page's Jean-Lou Paré was third in 16:09.50.

West Forsyth won the team title, with Reagan (third) and Page (fourth) also advancing to the Class 4-A state championship meet Friday at Ivey Redmon.

Reagan won the girls regional title behind a first-place finish by Gwen Parks, with West Forsyth (third) and Reynolds (fourth) also advancing to states.

Atkins won the boys Class 2-A Midwest championship behind regional champion Walter Sellers.

Other area teams advancing to state championship meets were: Mount Tabor boys and girls and Northern Guilford boys and girls, Class 3-A; Oak Grove and Surry Central boys and West Stokes and North Davidson girls, Class 2-A; and Bishop McGuinness and Cornerstone Charter boys and Bishop McGuinness girls, Class 1-A.

All courses 5K

CLASS 4-A MIDWEST