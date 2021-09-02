 Skip to main content
Page's game against Mount Tabor is postponed
top story

Page's game against Mount Tabor is postponed

Mount Tabor Shooting (copy)

Family and friends waiting to be reunited with students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday.

 Allison Lee Isley

Page's varsity football game against Mount Tabor scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

The two teams have agreed to play in Greensboro on Sept. 10, according to Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown.

The decision comes one day after William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., a Mount Tabor student, was shot on the Winston-Salem campus and later died at a hospital. The name of the suspect was not released. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Mount Tabor High School is closed today.

