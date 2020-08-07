GREENSBORO — Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed have announced plans to play in next week’s Wyndham Championship.
The city’s 81st PGA Tour event will be held Thursday through Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club’s Donald Ross-designed golf course, and for the first time no fans will be allowed at the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Spieth, 27, and Reed, 30, were part of one of the best finishes in Greensboro’s tournament history and both have gone on to stardom. Reed scored his first PGA Tour victory at the 2013 Wyndham on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Reed hit an uphill 7-iron from a terrible lie under a tree to within 11 feet of the 10th hole flagstick, making a birdie putt to beat eventual Rookie of the Year Spieth
This will be Reed’s sixth start in Greensboro and Spieth’s third.
Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, has 11 pro wins. He started the PGA Championship this week ranked No. 8 in the world, No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 1 in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai standings.
He could improve his position in the $10 million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, which will be determined at the end of Greensboro’s tournament.
“It’s always fun for us to welcome our past champions back to the Wyndham,” tournament director Mark Brazil said, and this year, we have nine of them in the field. Since he won here, Patrick has been one of the best American players in the world. I know he loves the golf course at Sedgefield.”
Spieth has won 14 tournaments since turning pro, including three majors (Masters, U.S. Open, British Open). The former No. 1 player in the world won the 2015 FedEx Cup and has played for the U.S. team in three Ryder Cups.
“We are definitely looking forward to having Jordan with us again this year,” Brazil said. “He’s one of the top-five guys every tournament director wants in their field.”
Spieth first played Sedgefield as a teenager at the 2008 and ’09 AJGA Invitational tournaments, finishing sixth and fourth.
Spieth has not won since his victory at the The Open Championship at Birkdale in 2017, and he started this week 90th in the FedEx Cup points list and No. 62 in the world rankings.
Reed and Spieth add to an impressive list of commitments that includes …
• Webb Simpson, ranked No. 2 in FedEx Cup points and No. 4 in the world, who scored the first of his eight pro wins here;
• World No. 16 Justin Rose, who has 10 PGA Tour and 12 international victories, including the 2013 U.S. Open;
• World No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood, who is No. 9 in the Race to Dubai and has eight international victories;
• FedEx Cup contenders No. 3 Sungjae Im, No. 9 Brendon Todd, No. 11 Lanto Griffin, No. 13 Abraham Ancer and No. 15 Sebastian Munoz;
• Defending champ J.T. Poston and former Wyndham champs Davis Love III (three times), Brandt Snedeker (twice), Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Arjun Atwal and Carl Pettersson.
The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event. Afterward, the top 125 in the standings advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning with the Northern Trust in Boston.
