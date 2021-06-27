Paul Chelimo, UNCG alumnus and 2016 silver medalist, makes U.S. Olympic team

The first round of the 5,000 meters in Tokyo is on Aug. 3, with the final on Aug. 6.

For Chelimo, the plan will be to move up that one spot on the podium and claim the gold medal.

"My big goal is to do less racing and show up in big championships when I'm hot and ready," he said. "From now until Tokyo, my fitness is exactly where I want it to be. At the end of the day, it was a difference of 10 meters. Big goal is to try and go to races all year long and try to do my best. Sometimes it's about being smarter and being really, really tactical."

