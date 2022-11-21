Penalty kick propels UNCG soccer to third round

The game went deep into the evening, and UNCG men’s soccer coach Chris Rich went deep into his roster for a change that would keep his season alive.

Rich went to third-string goalkeeper Isaac Briner in the penalty kick phase of the second-round NCAA playoff game against Ohio State on Sunday. He also turned to freshman Maddox Mallery in hopes that he would end the suspense and prolong the postseason push. Briner stopped the seventh Buckeye attempt, and when the Spartans got their turn, Mallery delivered the game-winning kick into the back left corner of the net in a 6-5 decision.

“You know, those are difficult moments because they can go either way, and definitely nerve-wracking in every way possible,” Rich said. “I’m pretty sure I had a mini-heart attack during it, and I’m so excited for our guys.”

The stat page for UNCG goalkeepers doesn’t include a line for Briner, a sophomore from Santa Clara, California, who transferred to UNCG from SMU at the start of the fall semester. He hadn’t played until Rich called on him to deliver.

Ohio State got its first two penalty kicks, then missed the third. The teams traded goals in the next three rounds before Briner made the crucial stop on the seventh kick.

“That’s was a big, bold move for us,” Rich said of the decision to replace Wild with Briner. “And he came up big for us.”

After studying his goalkeepers over the last month in advance of the Southern Conference tournament and the possibility of the NCAA playoffs, Briner distinguished himself.

“Isaac is just better at PKs than our other goalkeepers,” Rich said. “And he just was very, very good at penalty kicks. So, we went with the numbers and we went with the player that we felt would be able to execute in those moments.”

That left the outcome on the foot of Mallery, a freshman defender from Keller, Texas, who had played 77 minutes all season and scored two goals in games against High Point and Winthrop, the latter coming on Sept. 17.

“And, players like Maddox Mallery, a freshman that played a few minutes and hasn’t played a lot recently, to score the winning penalty kick is special,” Rich said. “For us to be successful, we need guys to step up in big moments, and I think we got that tonight.”

The chance that the Spartans would get to stay home for the third round vanished rather quickly when Stanford ran up a 4-0 lead and sailed to a 6-2 victory over High Point. Instead of staying on campus to stay in the championship chase, Rich and his players will be heading to Palo Alto, California. A victory would mean the next game will be played in Greensboro, so there is added incentive.

“Of course, we wanted to play at home,” Rich said. “But, you know what?” If we win, we’re guaranteed another home game. We will be the highest seed remaining on our side of the bracket. So, our goal is to come back to Greensboro and play another game. But for right now, our focus is going to be on Stanford.”