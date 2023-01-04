 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piedmont overtakes Greensboro for 87-81 victory

Greensboro College athletics sports logo 2019 (copy)

Ryan Jolly and Will Richter scored 19 points apiece, and Piedmont University used a huge scoring run in the second half to overtake Greensboro College for an 87-81 victory on Tuesday.

The Pride (5-6) held a 43-35 halftime lead and expanded the margin to 14 with 16:45 left to play.

Piedmont went on a 9-0 run to close the gap to 55-50, and Greensboro was holding a 59-53 edge with just under 13 minutes to play before the Lions roared ahead with a 23-4 run covering more than eight minutes to take a 76-63 lead.

Noah Reardon had 18 points, and Devin Dean added 14, including the layup that gave the Lions the lead for good.

Greensboro's Tim Boulware led all scorers with 21 points. The Pride hosts William Peace on Saturday at 2 p.m.

