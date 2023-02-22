The NCHSAA women’s basketball postseason began Tuesday, while NCISAA playoff action was already underway.

For the NCHSAA, first round games were held on Feb. 21, the second round on Feb. 23 and the third round on Feb. 25. The fourth round will be on Feb. 28, while Regional Championships take place on March 4.

For NCISAA play, the first round games were on Feb. 14, the second round on Feb. 16 and the quarterfinals on Feb. 18. The semifinals will be on Feb. 21.

Higher seeds will host games up until the state finals for each association.

The NCISAA state finals will occur on Feb. 25 at Calvary Day, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum (1A and 3A) and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center (2A and 4A).

Here is a schedule of Triad-area matchups, sorted by classification.

NCHSAA

4A West

First Round

24. Porter Ridge 61, 9. Parkland 60

3. Northern Guilford 63, 30. Davie 36

14. Hickory Ridge 73, 19. East Forsyth 51

6. Marvin Ridge 61, 27. Southwest Guilford 36

11. Charlotte Catholic 63, 22. Reagan 33

7. South Mecklenburg 87, 26. Western Guilford 54

10. Asheville 58, 23. West Forsyth 40

15. Northwest Guilford 60, 18. Reynolds 50

Second Round

3. Northern Guilford vs. 14. Hickory Ridge

2. Watauga vs. 15. Northwest Guilford

3A West

First Round

16. North Davidson 53, 17. Dudley 38

20. Northwest Cabarrus 54, Rockingham County 36

4. Smith 71, 29. Smoky Mountain 53

6. Oak Grove 67, 27. South Point 57

7. Huss 54, 26. Atkins 44

Second Round

4. Smith vs. 20. Northwest Cabarrus

6. Oak Grove vs. 11. Ledford

2A West

First Round

16. Hendersonville 48, vs. 17. McMichael 41

13. Newton-Conover 83, 20. Reidsville 48

6. Andrews 58, 27. Maiden 40

Second Round

6. Andrews vs. 11. North Wilkes

1A West

First Round

1. Mountain Heritage 85, 32. Bethany Community 9

18. North Stokes 46, 15. NC Leadership 20

2. Bishop McGuinness 54, 31. Hayesville 15

Second Round

2. Bishop McGuinness vs. 15. NC Leadership or 18. North Stokes

NCISAA

First Round

8. Forsyth Country Day 48, Wake Christian Academy 38

Second Round

8. Forsyth Country Day 55, Asheville School 39

5. Greensboro Day 67, Cape Fear Academy 15

Quarterfinals

1. Concord Academy 75, 8. Forsyth Country Day 31

4. Asheville Christian 45, 5. Greensboro Day 37

2. High Point Christian 72, 7. Arendell Parrott 38

Semifinals

2. High Point Christian 72, 3. John Paul II 38

Finals

1. Concord Academy vs. 2. High Point Christian

2A

Second Round

Caldwell 40, Westminister Catawba Christian 31

University Christian 53, Westchester Country Day 31

Third Round

7. Trinity Christian 47, Caldwell 36