Preseason girls basketball jamboree coming to Andrews, Dudley

The 13th Annual Quick Preseason Jamboree will bring some of the best girls basketball teams in the area to Andrews and Dudley on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Games involving 30 teams will be played in the main and auxiliary gyms at both high schools. Admission is $10 for an all-day pass to both sites.
Here's the schedule:
AT ANDREWS
Main gym
8:15 a.m.: Andrews vs. Central Cabarrus
9: N.C. Leadership Academy vs. West Rowan
9:45: Central Cabarrus vs. Lexington
10:30: Forsyth Home Educators vs. West Forsyth
11:15: North Wilkes vs. West Rowan
Noon: Southern Guilford vs. West Forsyth
12:45 p.m.: West Rowan vs. Surry Central
1:30: Lexington vs. West Forsyth
2:15: Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Surry Central
3: Surry Central JV vs. Ashe County JV
3:45: Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Concord Cox Mill
4:30: Southern Pines Pinecrest JV at Andrews JV
5:15: Ashe County vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest
6: Concord Cox Mill at Andrews
Auxiliary gym
9 a.m.: Southern Guilford vs. Forsyth Home Educators
9:45: West Forsyth JV at Andrews JV
10:30: Southern Guilford vs. N.C. Leadership Academy
11:15: West Forsyth JV vs. Surry Central JV
Noon: Lexington vs. N.C. Leadership Academy
12:45 p.m.: Central Cabarrus vs. North Wilkes
1:30: Ashe County vs. Forsyth Home Educators
2:15: North Wilkes vs. Concord Cox Mill
3: Southern Pines Pinecrest JV vs. Concord Cox Mill JV
3:45: Ashe County vs. Surry Central
4:30: Ashe County JV vs. Cox Mill JV
AT DUDLEY
Main gym
10:15 a.m.: Knightdale at Dudley
11: Hickory Christian vs. Parkland
11:45: Page vs. Knightdale
12:30 p.m.: North Stokes vs. Hickory Christian
1:15: Eastern Guilford vs. Charlotte United Faith Christian
2: Piedmont Classical vs. Knightdale
2:45: Hoke County vs. Eastern Guilford
3:30: Piedmont Classical vs. North Stokes
4:15: Page vs. Hoke County
Auxiliary gym
11 a.m.: North Stokes vs. Eastern Guilford
11:45: Charlotte United Faith Christian at Dudley
12:30 p.m.: Parkland vs. Piedmont Classical
1:15: Hoke County at Dudley
2: Hickory Christian vs. Page
2:45: Parkland vs. Charlotte United Faith Christian