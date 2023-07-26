Brendan Dixon drove home the winning run with a triple in the seventh inning on Wednesday at First National Bank Field, helping the Greensboro Grasshoppers beat Winston-Salem 7-6, sending the Dash to their fifth straight loss.

Dixon walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving Greensboro a 5-3 lead. The Dash cut the deficit in half in the sixth inning when Tim Elko hit an opposite-field home run, and they added a run to tie the score, but the 'Hoppers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on a bases-empty homer by Jase Bowen for a 6-5 lead.

Winston-Salem tied the score again, but with a runner on in the seventh, Dixon delivered the tie-breaking hit. The Dash had a baserunner on second in the ninth inning, but reliever Dante Mendoza closed down the threat, extending Greensboro's winning streak to three games.

Bowen went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double. Elko finished the day 2-4 with two RBI for the Dash.

Greensboro won Tuesday's game 13-2.

The teams continue the series on Thursday night in Greensboro. In the second half of the South Atlantic League season, the 'Hoppers (10-15) are fourth in the North Division. The Dash (9-16) are last in the six-team South Division.