WINSTON-SALEM — Dominic Thiem, who won the 2020 U.S. Open, has joined the field for the Winston-Salem Open that will be held later this month.

Thiem, 29, was ranked as high as No. 3 in 2020, but in June of 2021 suffered a wrist injury from which he’s still recovering.

Thiem, an Austrian, came back from two sets down in the 2020 U.S. Open final against German Alexander Zverev to win his first major title in a fifth set tie break. In addition to that win, Thiem has 16 ATP titles including a victory in 2019 at Indian Wells, where he defeated Roger Federer in the final.

Thiem is only one of two players with at least five career wins over Novak Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal. The other player is Andy Murray.

Jeff Ryan, the tournament director, said: “We are thrilled to have Dominic return to this event. He was a fantastic addition to last year’s field, too, and we know the fans really enjoyed seeing him. We are excited to welcome him back.”

Thiem made it to the round of 16 last year, when he lost to Jack Draper of Great Britain, who’s also in this year’s field.

Gaël Monfils accepted another wild card to play Winston-Salem, and the tournament still has two more to award into the main draw.

The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 19-26.