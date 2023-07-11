STAFF REPORT
On Tuesday at First National Bank Field, the Greensboro Grasshoppers announced Donald Moore will take on the role of team president emeritus, effective Oct.1.
Longtime Assistant General Manager Tim Vangel will succeed Moore as the Grasshoppers’ GM.
Moore, a five-time South Atlantic League General Manager of the Year, has been serving as the Grasshoppers’ president & general manager.
Donald Moore shifts to Hoppers president role
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Hoppers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!