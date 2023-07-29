HIGH POINT — Mickey Jannis is keeping the heartbeat of his baseball career going with a pitch which has a notable history, but has all but reached the end of its life.

Jannis, 35 and currently a member of the Atlantic League’s High Point Rockers, was believed to be the only pitcher using the knuckleball when he reached the major leagues in 2021. It’s the unpredictable pitch in which spin rate can be counted on one hand.

As it leaves the pitcher’s unorthodox grip, all that’s known is that its destination is somewhere in the vicinity of home plate. Its path is unclear; batters have no idea, and in some cases, neither does the catcher. It’s such a peculiar pitch that a major-league manager came up with a special glove to cut down on passed balls.

The knuckleball got its name by the grip used to throw it, either with the knuckles on the ball or hovering just over as the pitcher’s fingernails impact the surface. MLB.com says Eddie Cicotte, who pitched from 1905 to 1920, had the nickname “Knuckles” for how he gripped the ball. It’s believed he was the first to throw it regularly.

It’s not a pitch Jannis picked up to resurrect his career. He started throwing it when he was 12 years old and stayed with it.

“When I was 12 or 13, I saw a special on Tim Wakefield, and he threw it with two fingers as opposed to three,” he said. “And I just went out the next day and just chucked it as hard as I can. And it really just came out natural for me. So it was just something I always kind of had in my back pocket.”

And, in an era when pitchers are typically trying to blow 90-plus mph fastballs by hitters, Jannis is attempting the frustrate the opponent with a pitch none of them has likely ever seen. It’s helped keep him in the game, especially since his initial run in the major leagues came to a halt after he was drafted by Tampa Bay.

“When I was drafted, I was 88 to 92, and the average major league fastball was 89 to 90, so I was right up there with the average major league fastball when I was drafted,” he said. “When I got released, I just kind of saw it as what I do right now isn’t what teams want to see. Being a little bit older, I wanted to do something different, and I knew I had a good knuckleball growing up, messed around with it a little bit.”

Career path

When Cal State-Bakersfield started playing baseball in 2009, Jannis, named for Mickey Mantle because his father was a New York Yankees fan, was the first starting pitcher. He threw 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball in the opener against 2008 national champion Fresno State and struck out eight. From there, his professional baseball career copied a path much like the pitch he’s relying on to get the Rockers into the postseason.

From Princeton in the Appalachian League, where he went 3-1 as a reliever in 2010, Jannis worked his way through the minors until he reached the New York Mets AAA farm club in Syracuse in 2019. He lost 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021 and made his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles as the only knuckleballer in the majors. In that game on June 23, 2021, Jannis went 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits, seven runs and four walks while recording one strikeout in a start against the Houston Astros. That one strikeout was the first batter he faced, Yordan Alvarez.

Jannis signed with the Rockers in 2022 and returned this season to be a key element in the team’s success. He’s the league’s only nine-game winner, and he’s fourth in the league with a 3.29 ERA and fifth with 76 strikeouts.

In his previous outing last Sunday, Jannis gave up six hits and three earned runs over six innings in High Point’s 10-3 victory over the Long Island Ducks. The win snapped a personal two-game losing streak.

The great knuckleballers

Former Pittsburgh Pirates power hitter Willie Stargell is quoted as describing the knuckleball as “a butterfly with hiccups.” Stargell played in an era when there were a few of those pitchers still around. For sure, one of them preceded his arrival in the majors.

Hoyt Wilhelm, who was born in Huntersville, built his 20-year major-league career on the unpredictable pitch. Wilhelm didn’t reach the majors until he was 29 years old. According to his biography posted on the Baseball Hall of Fame site, he spent seven years in the minors before reaching the big leagues with the New York Giants in 1952, when he compiled a 15-3 record as a reliever with a 2.43 earned run average. As a member of the Orioles, he threw a no-hitter against the New York Yankees late in the 1955 season.

While with the Orioles, Manager Paul Richards came up with a catcher’s mitt that was reported to be 41 inches in circumference so catchers could handle Wilhelm’s knuckler. While with the Chicago White Sox, he recorded 99 saves between 1964 and 1968 and an ERA of 1.92. Wilhelm compiled those marks after his 40th birthday. He retired in 1972 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1985.

Phil Niekro also used the knuckleball to help him reach the baseball hall. Niekro also achieved the rare status of using the pitch to pick up 300 wins and 3,000 strikeouts in his 24-year career. Much of that came while he pitched for the Braves, and he used that pitch until he retired at 48.

Among the game’s more notable knuckleball pitchers are Wilbur Wood, Tom Candiotti, R.A. Dickey, Charlie Hough and Wakefield, according to a ranking published by MLB.com. Jannis said he has spoken to both Candiotti and Hough.

Sports Illustrated reported that former Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was throwing the knuckleball until he was found to have violated Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy and also tested positive for steroids. Wright has not pitched in the majors since 2019.

And there’s Matt Waldron, a San Diego Padres prospect who spent most of 2022 in Triple A El Paso, SI said.

How it’s going

Jannis settled on the knuckleball as his primary pitch in 2012. While he had a decent fastball and slider, he deemed his floater was his go-to pitch. By 2013, it was his only pitch.

“I was very inconsistent with it, which is kind of how the pitch is. If you’re not throwing it for strikes, hitters can just take it, take it, take it, take it, and that’s kind of how I was in 2012, the first year when I was throwing it,” he said. “Then in 2013, I really kind of figured out how to keep it in the zone for strikes and get hitters to commit to swinging at it.”

To continue baffling hitters, Jannis turns to pitching coach Frank Viola, who led the Minnesota Twins to a World Series title in 1987. Viola wasn’t known to throw the knuckleball in his career, but he does have a method in coaching Jannis.

“Having Frank around, he’s really good. And what I asked for more is not really about the knuckleball,” Jannis said. “It’s more about making sure my mechanics are perfect because when I get out of sync ... that’s when the spin on the ball changes and that’s what causes spin on the ball.”

Jannis is among a number of players with the Rockers who feel they have what it takes to get back to the major leagues, even if the calendar suggests the window of opportunity is closing.

“But the fact that I still believe that I have a major-league knuckleball, I think that’s what drives me to keep going ... I truly believe that I can still pitch in the major leagues and be successful,” Jannis said. “And a lot of guys feel that way here. For some of us, it won’t happen, but you know, some of us will and you just kind of go out there, do the best you can and hopefully you get that opportunity again.”