Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill will host his second annual Backpack Giveaway on Monday at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology in his hometown of High Point.

“It’s all about being of service, with everything I do,” Gill said. “God has blessed me and my family so much, and we will continue to be a blessing to others however we can.”

The free event is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school’s gymnasium. For the second year, the World Vision non-profit organization will be providing about 300 backpacks to those in need.

In addition to giving out backpacks, this year’s event will have tables set up inside the gym for five local partners hoping to provide information on the services they provide: City of High Point Parks and Recreation, Community Collaboration for Children (C3), Community in Schools, Operation Xcel and Tomorrow’s Titans.

Last year’s event was held at Parkview Elementary, which Gill attended as a child.

“Having the opportunity to come to High Point and serve the community that gave me and my family so much is such an honor,” Gill said. “Furthermore, creating a space where local organizations can provide information and access to all the amazing work they are doing for the greater community.”

Gill, a 6-foot-8 power forward, began his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Virginia. In Charlottesville, Gill was a two-time All-ACC third team selection who finished his career ranked first in school history in field goal percentage at 58.2%.

Undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Gill began his professional career playing in Turkey and in Russia, with a 2017 summer league stint with the Charlotte Hornets sandwiched in. Gil signed a two-year deal with the Wizards in December 2020 and signed a two-year extension in July 2022.

Gill was an all-state performer at Charlotte Christian, where his teams were runner-up in his junior and senior years of 2010 and 2011.