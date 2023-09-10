Awaiting his fate one week ago, Ricky Lee did what any prospective NFL player would do.

“I was just anxious the whole day,” said the former NC Central and North Carolina A&T offensive lineman who came to the Carolina Panthers training camp as an undrafted free agent. “I was just watching the clock, ticking, you know. I think four o’clock was the time where they had to do the final cuts, so I just kind of waited for that time to come around.”

Killing time while waiting for word on his status ultimately meant picking up the telephone and talking to his parents and his girlfriend. He said he just kept them updated on what was – or wasn’t – going on.

How Lee startedLee has been playing football since his days in Pop Warner, when he was 7 years old. He also took up baseball as well, but being on the gridiron won out over being on the diamond.

“I guess the more competitiveness, the more physicality. I think it is a little bit more exciting to me than baseball,” Lee said. “I think I feel like baseball it a little bit more slow-paced. So I like that fast pace, and just the rush of before the game starts, the adrenaline that you get, all those factors.”

The Jacksonville, Florida, native didn’t get many offers to play college football while in high school, a situation he blames on his frame.

“I wasn’t the prototypical tackle that a lot of colleges were looking for,” said Lee, who is listed on the Panthers roster at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 289 pounds. “So that was the main reason I ended up going to HBCUs.”

Lee landed at NC Central in 2018, where he started 11 games at right tackle as a true freshman, and he started 12 more games the next season. But the Eagles went 5-6 and 4-8 in his two seasons in Durham, leading him to seek a change of scenery.

“I felt like I wanted to be part of a winning tradition, and so that’s why I transferred to A&T, because during that time period, they had won, I believe two championships in a row,” Lee said. “So I kind of wanted to be a part of that.”

The Aggies went 5-6 in Lee’s first season in Greensboro, then got off to an 0-3 start in 2023 before a seven-game winning streak put them in a position to win the Big South Conference championship. But the Aggies lost to Gardner-Webb. About a month later, NC Central won the Celebration Bowl, beating Jackson State in overtime.

Decision timeThere was a time when most NFL teams would use someone from their personnel department to go into the locker room and ask players to report to the head coach or general manager and bring their playbooks. That messenger was called the “Turk,” according to a story on the NFL web page.

Lee never saw “The Turk.” He didn’t even have to wait until 4 p.m., which was when NFL teams had to reduce their rosters to the mandatory limit of 53 players.

“We actually had a position meeting,” he said. “And when I walked in, the vets, they congratulated us and told us if we’re in the room right now that we made the team. That was about 11 a.m., so it was a way before 4 p.m.

“I was excited. I try not to show it too much,” he said. “Just try to continue to keep that humbleness and just know that I do belong. But, yeah, I was definitely excited.”

According to the website Over The Cap, Lee signed a three-year contract worth $2,700,000 with the Panthers on May 12, but he would only get paid if he made the 53-man roster. He’s getting paid, beginning this Sunday when the Panthers open the 2023 season against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Lee will play either left tackle or right tackle, depending on where he’s needed, and he listed as second on the depth chart at either position. Left tackle means he will have to protect the quarterback’s blind side during a pass play.

“My thing is to make sure I’m down on every play, don’t let up any plays, because as soon as you let up, anything could go wrong,” he said. “So my focus is, stay focused on that play ... and just keep that discipline. And, eventually, it becomes second nature. And the next thing you know, you’re just out there playing ball.”