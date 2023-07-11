Tom Kim, who burst onto the PGA Tour scene last August by winning the Wyndham Championship, will be back next month to defend.

He will be among the top golfers in the field for the tournament, which is scheduled at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 3-6. It will be the 84th edition of one of the longest running PGA tournaments on the schedule.

Kim, who is 25th in the FedEx Cup point standings and ranked 25th, opened last year’s tournament with an eight on the first hole but regrouped to shoot a 3 under 67. In the final round he put on a clinic by shooting a 9-under 61 to win by five shots.

“I’ve never won a golf tournament with a quad,” Kim said last August. “I played great this week. It was hard to stay in the moment in the final round just knowing that I was so close, but I never let my guard down until I holed that putt on 18.”

Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director, said: “We all saw the show Tom put on here last year with that final-round 61, and with what he did at the Presidents Cup last year. It’s been fun to watch him become an international sensation.”

For information on tickets go to www.wyndhampionship.com